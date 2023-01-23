X

    NFL Rumors: Steelers' Brian Flores to Interview for Cardinals HC Job

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Former Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores for their head-coaching vacancy Monday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Flores will become the latest coach to interview for the opening created by Kliff Kingsbury's firing at the end of the regular season.

