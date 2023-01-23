Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

0 of 3

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

The American men continued to make history at the 2023 Australian Open.

Three Americans are in the men's singles quarterfinals. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul joined Sebastian Korda with victories at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Shelton's win over fellow American J.J. Wolf and Paul's triumph over Roberto Bautista Agut placed three American men in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2005 U.S. Open. Andre Agassi, James Blake and Robby Ginepri were the quarterfinalists 18 years ago.

ATP Media Info also pointed out that it is the first time since 2000 in which three American men are in the final eight of the Australian Open.

Shelton and Paul will face each other in the quarterfinal round with an opportunity to take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinal on the line.

Djokovic continued his torrent path through the men's singles draw by cruising past Alex de Minaur in straight sets in front of the Australian's home crowd in Melbourne.

The women's singles draw also has some unexpected quarterfinalists in the form of Donna Vekic and Magda Linette.

Vekic won an unseeded battle in three sets, while Linette took out No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia.

Linette's upset means there are only two top-16 seeds left in the women's final eight, but they are two strong players. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed, joined No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals with a commanding win over No. 12 seed, Belinda Bencic.