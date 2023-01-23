Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from MondayJanuary 23, 2023
The American men continued to make history at the 2023 Australian Open.
Three Americans are in the men's singles quarterfinals. Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul joined Sebastian Korda with victories at Melbourne Park on Monday.
Shelton's win over fellow American J.J. Wolf and Paul's triumph over Roberto Bautista Agut placed three American men in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2005 U.S. Open. Andre Agassi, James Blake and Robby Ginepri were the quarterfinalists 18 years ago.
ATP Media Info also pointed out that it is the first time since 2000 in which three American men are in the final eight of the Australian Open.
Shelton and Paul will face each other in the quarterfinal round with an opportunity to take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinal on the line.
Djokovic continued his torrent path through the men's singles draw by cruising past Alex de Minaur in straight sets in front of the Australian's home crowd in Melbourne.
The women's singles draw also has some unexpected quarterfinalists in the form of Donna Vekic and Magda Linette.
Vekic won an unseeded battle in three sets, while Linette took out No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia.
Linette's upset means there are only two top-16 seeds left in the women's final eight, but they are two strong players. Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed, joined No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals with a commanding win over No. 12 seed, Belinda Bencic.
Monday Results
Men's Singles
No. 4 Novak Djokovic def. No. 22 Alex de Minaur, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2
No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. No. 9 Holger Rune, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9)
Tommy Paul def. No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
Ben Shelton def. J.J. Wolf, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2
Women's Singles
Magda Linette def. No. 4 Caroline Garcia, 7-6 (3), 6-4
No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 12 Belinda Bencic, 7-5, 6-2
No. 30 Karolina Pliskova def. No. 23 Zhang Shuai, 6-0, 6-4
Donna Vekic def. Linda Fruhvirtova, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul Advance to Quarterfinals
Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul continued the fantastic run by American men down under by earning spots in the quarterfinals.
Shelton survived a five-set battle with fellow American J.J. Wolf, while Paul needed four sets to beat No. 24 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
The pair of unseeded players joined No. 29 seed Sebastian Korda as the three Americans in the final eight. Shelton and Paul play each other. Korda faces No. 18 seed Karen Khachanov.
Shelton's story is more remarkable than any of the quarterfinalists. The 20-year-old was playing collegiate tennis at the University of Florida last spring.
The 20-year-old is playing in his second-ever Grand Slam, and for him to get to the final eight, is simply remarkable.
The 25-year-old Paul has been on the ATP Tour for quite some time. He displayed some signs of a breakthrough last season, as he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the third round at the U.S. Open.
Paul has a pair of straight-set wins over unseeded players and two victories against seeded men.
He should be viewed as the favorite over Shelton to reach the semifinal and set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic is still the clear favorite to capture the crown in Melbourne. He lost a single set in four rounds and delivered his best performance of the tournament on Monday against Alex de Minaur.
Andrey Rublev is the preferred opponent for Shelton or Paul in the semifinals. The fifth-seeded Russian is a seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, but he has never gotten past that stage.
The semifinal round would be new territory for Rublev, and he would have the pressure of being the favorite weighing on him in that scenario.
A Rublev quarterfinal victory seems unlikely though since it has never happened in seven previous tries and Djokovic is rounding into form as the business end of the tournament approaches.
Two Unseeded Women Land Quarterfinal Places
Unexpected results have been the theme of the Australian Open in both singles draws.
Donna Vekic and Magda Linette confirmed their spots in the final eight in the women's draw on Monday.
Vekic reached her second-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal, and first since the 2019 U.S. Open, with a three-set win over teenage phenom Linda Fruhvirtova.
The 26-year-old Croatian player took advantage of No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur's second-round exit in her part of the draw to surge into the final eight.
Linette upset No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia in straight sets to add to the long list of upsets on the women's side.
Garcia entered Melbourne in some of the best form of any player in the WTA, but the Frenchwoman made too many mistakes against her Polish opponent on Monday, providing 33 unforced errors to Linette's 14 respectively. Linette qualified for her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with the victory.
Linette and Vekic face challenges against experienced seeded players to reach a new stage in their Grand Slam careers.
Karolina Pliskova, who is arguably the best active women's player not to win a major, has eight quarterfinal appearances at the two hard-court majors since 2017. She has two Grand Slam final losses, with the most recent one coming at Wimbledon in 2021, losing to Ash Barty. The No. 30 seed faces Linette next.
Aryna Sabalenka, who has three semifinal appearances in the last seven majors, opposes Vekic. The fifth-seeded woman is looking for her breakthrough into a Grand Slam final. Sabalenka's straight-set win over No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic was a statement that she is in terrific form, with Bencic having won the Adelaide International just prior to the season's first Grand Slam.
Pliskova and Sabalenka should see the wide-open women's draw as an opportunity to finally add a Grand Slam title to their resumes, but given how many upsets have happened, Vekic and Linette could spoil the party.
There are three previous major winners on the other side of the draw, including two-time Australian Open champion, Victoria Azarenka, plus No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula. Only one of them will make it to the final, which makes the bottom part of the draw the easier path to the title match.