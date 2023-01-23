NFL Twitter Loves 49ers' Dominant Defense in Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers had the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL during the 2022 season, so it comes as no surprise that the unit showed up in a big way in Sunday's gritty 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round.

San Francisco came up with huge stops when needed, picking off Dallas star quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the victory. A fourth-quarter sack by Samson Ebukam all-but sealed the game for the 49ers.

Prescott was limited to 206 passing yards and a touchdown, along with the two interceptions on 23-of-37 passing, while the Cowboys totaled just 76 rushing yards on 22 attempts. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the rushing attack took a while to get going as well, but the team's defense kept things close until San Francisco's late surge.

Purdy threw for 214 yards and didn't commit a turnover. San Francisco totaled 113 yards on the ground, and star running back Christian McCaffrey found the end zone early in the fourth quarter for the team's lone touchdown.

NFL Twitter loved what it saw from the 49ers after grinding out a win on Sunday:

Sunday's performance was another impressive display by San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who has been a hot name on the head coaching market for the past few years. The 49ers averaged 300.6 yards allowed during the regular season and held the Cowboys to 282 yards on Sunday.

San Francisco will need to be at its best when it visits the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in next week's NFC Championship Game. Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7 on Saturday.

The 49ers will be looking to bring the momentum from Sunday's win into next week's matchup as they try to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years.