    NFL Twitter Loves 49ers' Dominant Defense in Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Doric SamJanuary 23, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 22: The San Francisco defense celebrates an interception during the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers had the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL during the 2022 season, so it comes as no surprise that the unit showed up in a big way in Sunday's gritty 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round.

    San Francisco came up with huge stops when needed, picking off Dallas star quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the victory. A fourth-quarter sack by Samson Ebukam all-but sealed the game for the 49ers.

    Prescott was limited to 206 passing yards and a touchdown, along with the two interceptions on 23-of-37 passing, while the Cowboys totaled just 76 rushing yards on 22 attempts. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the rushing attack took a while to get going as well, but the team's defense kept things close until San Francisco's late surge.

    Purdy threw for 214 yards and didn't commit a turnover. San Francisco totaled 113 yards on the ground, and star running back Christian McCaffrey found the end zone early in the fourth quarter for the team's lone touchdown.

    NFL Twitter loved what it saw from the 49ers after grinding out a win on Sunday:

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Epic, and thorough, defensive stand by 49ers defense

    Tracy Sandler @49ersfangirl

    What a stand from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense

    Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan

    That is a HUGE three and out for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    the 49ers got like 14 people on defense

    Ro Khanna @RoKhanna

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> defense saving us big time.

    Steph Sanchez @Steph49K

    This defense always come up with a play when it needs to. Never in doubt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Ish @Ishfrom

    The 49ers play defense differently than every other team

    Damon Bruce @DamonBruce

    3 minutes to Philly ... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense can punch the ticket here.

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    49ers were content to small ball it there. Great execution killed a ton of clock and got them 3, but didn't go for the jugular. Putting it on the defense to seal it

    Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 @MaxBoot

    Guess it's fitting this game comes down to the 49ers defense. Get a stop here and they win the game. 🙏

    Niners Nation @NinersNation

    That's a big-time stop by the 49ers defense to hold the Cowboys to 3. We're tied at 9.

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense does well to keep Cowboys out of the end zone and hold them to a field goal. <br><br>We're tied at 9 with 9:08 to go in the third quarter.

    Rob "Stats" Guerrera @StatsOnFire

    Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward making a HUGE play!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <br><br>This defense continues to make crucial plays when they need to. Unreal.

    Jennifer Lee Chan @jenniferleechan

    Looked like Jimmie Ward was going to pick off Prescott but it was Fred Warner who snagged it. <br><br>Might be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense who needs to win the game this week.

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    No clue how Dak even got that off.<br><br>This 49ers defense is unreal.

    Honest NFL @TheHonestNFL

    The Jim Schwartz influence on the 49ers defense is apparent. The front spacing, protection manipulation, and mentality is all there. Kocurek and Undlin making him proud.

    Walker @ATLSportsFann

    The 49ers proved why they have the best defense in the NFL today

    Sunday's performance was another impressive display by San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who has been a hot name on the head coaching market for the past few years. The 49ers averaged 300.6 yards allowed during the regular season and held the Cowboys to 282 yards on Sunday.

    San Francisco will need to be at its best when it visits the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in next week's NFC Championship Game. Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7 on Saturday.

    The 49ers will be looking to bring the momentum from Sunday's win into next week's matchup as they try to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years.

