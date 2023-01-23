NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

0 of 2

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

And then there were four.

With the conclusion of the final games of the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, we now know which four teams will advance to face off in the conference championships on Sunday, Jan. 29.

In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals bested the No. 2 Bills in snowy Buffalo 27-10 to meet the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

With the Bengals' win, the AFC championship game will be played in Kansas City, not at the neutral site in Atlanta, where the game would have been played if the Bills won. Tickets for that phantom game had already been sold, and Burrow had a retort for all the non-believes in his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson.

"Better send those refunds," Burrow said.

In the NFC, the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys did their best to sneak out of San Francisco with a win against the No. 2 49ers, but Mike McCarthy's squad couldn't get it done.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had two interceptions, continuing a penchant that has haunted him in the latter half of the season.

Let's take a closer look at the bracket (and Super Bowl odds) for the four teams remaining in the postseason and break down each conference matchup.