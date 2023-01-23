Packers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 4

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers face as much uncertainty as any team in the league this offseason. The Packers have several key contributors headed to free agency, are projected to be $14.5 million over the salary cap, and don't know whether they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for another run.



Rodgers received an extension last offseason and is signed through 2024. However, he left the door open for retirement or trying to play elsewhere in 2023. His decision could hinge on Green Bay's ability to bring back players like Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb.

"Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure," he said on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky). "... There's a lot of interesting names that we'll see if there's desire to re-sign certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room."

Assuming Rodgers wants to return, Green Bay may have to clear cap space and focus on re-signing its own players in free agency. However, it's worth looking into external candidates the Packers should eye on the open market.

That's precisely what we'll do here, diving into a Packers free-agent big board and examining a few top potential targets.

