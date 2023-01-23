Packers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

Packers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to TargetJanuary 23, 2023
The Green Bay Packers face as much uncertainty as any team in the league this offseason. The Packers have several key contributors headed to free agency, are projected to be $14.5 million over the salary cap, and don't know whether they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for another run.
Rodgers received an extension last offseason and is signed through 2024. However, he left the door open for retirement or trying to play elsewhere in 2023. His decision could hinge on Green Bay's ability to bring back players like Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb.
"Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure," he said on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky). "... There's a lot of interesting names that we'll see if there's desire to re-sign certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room."
Assuming Rodgers wants to return, Green Bay may have to clear cap space and focus on re-signing its own players in free agency. However, it's worth looking into external candidates the Packers should eye on the open market.
That's precisely what we'll do here, diving into a Packers free-agent big board and examining a few top potential targets.
Packers 2023 Free-Agent Big Board
1. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
2. DT Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos
3. TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
4. DT Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
5. DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
6. WR Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent
7. TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. DT Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
10. CB Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The Packers appear to have budding young receivers in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. However, both dealt with injuries during their rookie season, and neither has established himself as a true No. 1 target just yet.
There isn't a true No. 1 target in this year's free-agent pool, but Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is close.
Odell Beckham Jr. has No. 1 potential, but is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI and didn't play this season. Smith-Schuster did play and played well for Kansas City. He finished the regular season with 78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns. He provided a passer rating of 102.5 when targeted.
Those aren't No. 1 receiver numbers, though it's worth noting that tight end Travis Kelce (1,338 yards, 12 TDs) is the de facto No. 1 target in Kansas City.
Smith-Schuster is a big-play threat who can play on the perimeter or in the slot. With both Cobb and Lazard headed to free agency, Smith-Schuster could be targeted to help replace one or both of them.
Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Denver Broncos
With defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed both slated to hit the market, the Packers should take a long look at the D-line market. Even if Lowry and Reed are back, adding a run-stuffer to the rotation would be ideal.
The Packers allowed an average of five yards per carry in 2022, the fifth-highest average surrendered in the NFL.
Yes, Green Bay just used a first-round pick on Devonte Wyatt, but adding another stout defender to the front would be logical. Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones would be a sensible target.
Jones had a fantastic season in 2022, finishing with 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures. With a projected market value of $7.3 million annually, he's also a more realistic option than the projected free-agent prize Daron Payne. The Washington Commanders' defender has a projected market value of $19.5 million annually.
While Jones might not have the high profile that Payne possesses, he could still make a big impact on Green Bay's run defense. At just 26 years old, he could also be a long-term contributor.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Rodgers didn't have a true No. 1 receiver this season, at least not until Watson emerged late in the season. He didn't have a top-tier tight end either, with Tonyan, Lewis and Josiah Deguara combining for 650 yards and four touchdowns.
With Tonyan and Lewis both headed to free agency, it would make sense for the Packers to target an above-average pass-catcher at the position.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who played this season on the franchise tag, would be a tremendous pickup for the Packers. He caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns this season. A year ago, he caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
in Dallas' wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Schultz caught seven passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone once again on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Schultz would be the sort of playmaking tight end the Packers have lacked for some time, and he'd be a dangerous red-zone threat for a Green Bay offense that scored touchdowns on just 51.9 percent of its red-zone trips—tied for 23rd in the NFL.
*Cap and market information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.