Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again.

Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.

Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen put forth a valiant effort but was surprisingly ineffective, completing 25 of 42 passes for 264 yards and an interception. He managed to score a rushing touchdown and led the team with 26 yards on the ground, which was indicative of the ineptitude of the Bills offense against the Bengals.

After another playoff disappointment, head coach Sean McDermott will have a lot to answer for as Buffalo transitions to the offseason. He has proved to be a solid coach, but his struggles in the playoffs are concerning.

Sunday's loss will leave a bitter taste in Buffalo's mouth for quite some time. The Bills should be able to retain most of their core, but a reloaded AFC will not be a cakewalk in 2023 either.

Buffalo will take the time to assess areas it needs to get better, and there's a chance McDermott's partnership with Allen will fall under a microscope to figure out if that is the best combination for the Bills' future.