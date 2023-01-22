X

    Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

    Doric SamJanuary 22, 2023

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

    The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again.

    Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.

    Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen put forth a valiant effort but was surprisingly ineffective, completing 25 of 42 passes for 264 yards and an interception. He managed to score a rushing touchdown and led the team with 26 yards on the ground, which was indicative of the ineptitude of the Bills offense against the Bengals.

    After another playoff disappointment, head coach Sean McDermott will have a lot to answer for as Buffalo transitions to the offseason. He has proved to be a solid coach, but his struggles in the playoffs are concerning.

    NFL Twitter couldn't help but to rip McDermott and the Bills offense for not supporting Allen in such a high-stakes contest:

    Jake Jordan @JakeTheBillsFan

    Wow just sad.<br><br>How many years are we going to waste with Josh Allen. Conservative defense with lackluster offensive play calling doesn't win a Super Bowl. <br><br>Bills need to look themselves in the mirror and make some serious changes this off-season.

    Easton Freeze @eastonfreeze

    What a time for the Bills to have their worst game of the year. <br><br>Game plan, play-calling, decision making, individual performances; all of it an unmitigated disaster.<br><br>Sean McDermott looking thoroughly outclassed by Zac Taylor (ZAC TAYLOR) is a particularly bad look.

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    I bet that if you gave Bills ownership truth serum, they would want Brian Daboll as their head coach over Sean McDermott.

    Patrick Moran @PatMoranTweets

    When you're down three scores with still 8 minutes left and 2 timeouts THEN you go for it?!<br><br>For a 3rd consecutive year Sean McDermott has crapped all over himself in the playoffs.

    Paul Zeise @PaulZeise

    I've said it before - Josh Allen ain't that dude on the level of Mahomes and Burrow. And Sean McDermott is way overrated.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    Where's the Josh Allen designed runs? <br><br>It feels like this game is completely different if Daboll was still the offensive coordinator.

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    Creativity. Purpose. Eye candy. Forcing the defense to defend every blade of grass. <br><br>That's what this Bengals offense is doing.<br><br>The Bills are hoping Josh Allen goes god mode in backyard football. <br><br>Coaching matters.

    Nick Kayal 🇺🇸 🎙 @NickKayal

    Buffalo should fire Sean McDermott and hire Sean Payton. Get an offensively brilliant mind to get Allen &amp; the Bills over the hump.

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Bills 2nd half offense<br><br>5.3 YPA<br>3.6 YPC<br><br>3 points<br><br>a Big Lou masterpiece we've become all too familiar with

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    Missed opportunity on offense.<br>Punt.<br>Missed tackle on defense.<br><br>The story of the Bills today.

    Circling The Wagons Podcast @CTWpod

    Bills have no answers on Offense or Defense

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    Another quick series for the Bills offense and another punt.

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    The defensive play calls have been baffling and lack logic. They've been dominated. But don't get it twisted, this Bills offense has 10 points, multiple 3 and outs and has shown up utterly unprepared in the most important game of the season.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Sean McDermott doesn't seem to realize how dire the situation is for his team right now. You go for it on fourth-and-2 everywhere on the field at this point in the game.

    Tyler Dunne @TyDunne

    Bills offense has been so big-play dependent for months. When that happens — a third and 2 drop — what do you lean on? Joe Burrow has been the one taking his layups up and down the field. (Fixed. Rough replay.)

    Kevin Massare @KevinMassare

    As a Sean McDermott supporter. This is his worst game as a coach in a long time

    Nick Veronica @NickVeronica

    Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan are outcoaching Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier and it isn't close

    Ryan Dyrud @RyanDyrudLAFB

    So are we allowed to start criticizing Sean McDermott and Josh Allen now?!

    Alex&Her @alexandher24

    I've been a staunch McDermott defender but how many years of Allen are we going to let him waste? Next season is year 6 with 1 AFCC game to show for it. He's a great off day coach but on game day he is bottom tier.

    Sunday's loss will leave a bitter taste in Buffalo's mouth for quite some time. The Bills should be able to retain most of their core, but a reloaded AFC will not be a cakewalk in 2023 either.

    Buffalo will take the time to assess areas it needs to get better, and there's a chance McDermott's partnership with Allen will fall under a microscope to figure out if that is the best combination for the Bills' future.

