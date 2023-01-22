Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest.

The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

Burrow was particularly impressive, completing 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 31 yards on six carries. He got nearly everyone involved on offense, passing the ball to eight different receivers.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown, while tight end Hayden Hurst caught five passes for 59 yards and one score.

Running back Joe Mixon also had an impressive outing, rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 18 yards.

The Cincinnati defense also limited Bills quarterback Josh Allen to 265 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Buffalo finished with just 325 total yards.

After the win, NFL Twitter touted Burrow as arguably the best quarterback in the league, calling him "that dude," among other things:

What Burrow and the Bengals did to the Bills on Sunday was nothing short of incredible, and now they'll have the chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFCCG next weekend.

Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He is 2-0 against Kansas City in the regular season, having completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for one score.

In his lone playoff matchup against the Chiefs—last season's AFCCG—Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs should be much more prepared to face Burrow and Co. this time around, but it's becoming harder and harder to doubt the LSU product, no matter who he is going up against.