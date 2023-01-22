X

    Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs

    Erin WalshJanuary 22, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest.

    The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

    Burrow was particularly impressive, completing 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 31 yards on six carries. He got nearly everyone involved on offense, passing the ball to eight different receivers.

    Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown, while tight end Hayden Hurst caught five passes for 59 yards and one score.

    Running back Joe Mixon also had an impressive outing, rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 18 yards.

    The Cincinnati defense also limited Bills quarterback Josh Allen to 265 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Buffalo finished with just 325 total yards.

    After the win, NFL Twitter touted Burrow as arguably the best quarterback in the league, calling him "that dude," among other things:

    Lance Zierlein @LanceZierlein

    Joe Burrow really is that dude. I remember watching him on tape in 2018 and I didn't see it at all. Then in 2019, he made the biggest jump of any player in any sport I've ever watched. Turned into and ultra-accurate killer.

    Dylan O'Connell @JudgeDyl

    Joe Burrow is the coolest man in sports.

    Farrah Yvette @farrah_yvette

    Joe Burrow really changed an entire franchise.

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    Joe Burrow and the Bengals look so calm for being on the road and in the snow. What a game so far for Cincinnati. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a>

    Nick Camino @NickCaminoWKYC

    Burrow is terrific. Their skill players are high octane.<br><br>This Bengals offensive line is the story of this football game. Just amazing.

    bottlerocket @bottlerocket

    Bengals looks like a well oiled machine folks. Burrow is 🔥

    Chris Mueller @ChrisMuellerPGH

    Burrow's great enough normally, but I thoroughly enjoy the fact that he seems to save his best for games against the other "elite"quarterbacks.

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    So far, this is easily Joe Burrow's best playoff performance in his young career.

    ChadinPortland 🎙 @ChadinRipCity

    Nothing but respect for the Bengals. Tough team, Burrow is a surgeon. Offensive line has been superb today w/o 3 starters.

    Mohammad Ahmad @MohammadAhmadTV

    As the stakes get higher, Joe Burrow seems to just get better and better. <br><br>He's not lying when he says he doesn't feel like an underdog.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Joe Burrow. Culture changer. Back-to-back AFC Championship appearances for the Bengals.

    Emily Giangreco @EmilyGiangreco

    Joe Burrow is going to be one of the Greats.<br><br>Watching him is so entertaining. So much talent and athleticism.

    Greg Brady @gregbradyTO

    This Joe Burrow/Zac Taylor combo is really something. Nothing's too big for them, no moment, no drive. Ready for anything &amp; fearless. What a gift for a franchise that was in the wilderness for 30+ years.

    Patrick Carey @PatCareySports

    Joe Burrow is Superman, Tony.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Joe Burrow is special

    Jac Collinsworth @JacCollinsworth

    Bengals completely dominated Buffalo on their home field in every aspect of the game <br><br>OLine was amazing, Mixon running angry, D was elite, &amp; Burrow was Burrow

    What Burrow and the Bengals did to the Bills on Sunday was nothing short of incredible, and now they'll have the chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFCCG next weekend.

    Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He is 2-0 against Kansas City in the regular season, having completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for one score.

    In his lone playoff matchup against the Chiefs—last season's AFCCG—Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

    The Chiefs should be much more prepared to face Burrow and Co. this time around, but it's becoming harder and harder to doubt the LSU product, no matter who he is going up against.

