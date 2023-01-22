Broncos Rumors: Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Interested in Job; Not Seen as Favorite

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg expressed his interest in taking on the full-time position during a meeting with the team's ownership group at the end of the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Broncos "appreciated the plan he outlined for the job and will consider it," according to Fowler. However, he's not considered a favorite for the position.

Rosburg was hired as a senior assistant on Nathaniel Hackett's staff for the 2022 season. After Hackett was fired following a 4-11 start, Rosburg coached the final two games of the season, leading the Broncos to a 1-1 record.

Rosburg has a lengthy resume that includes roles at both the collegiate and NFL level, but he has never served as a head coach. He broke into the NFL in 2001 as a special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and also served in that role for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

The Broncos already have numerous head coaching candidates, many of which have far more experience than Rosburg.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, and former Stanford head coach David Shaw have all been linked to the job.

Payton appears to be the front-runner to take over in Denver.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Jan. 18 that the team is in "very strong position" to land Payton, who "has told associates that he likes the Broncos' stable ownership and is willing to work with Russell Wilson."

Whoever lands the job will be tasked with getting the Broncos back to the postseason for the first time since the 2015 campaign when they won the Super Bowl.