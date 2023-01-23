    2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

      Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft.

      Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.

      As a result, the first 27 of the draft's opening-round selections—excluding the Miami Dolphins' forfeited pick—are locked in.

      The losers of the AFC and NFC Championship Games will ultimately selected 28th and 29th, followed by the Super Bowl runner-up and the champion of the 2022 season.

    Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

      1. Chicago Bears

      2. Houston Texans

      3. Arizona Cardinals

      4. Indianapolis Colts

      5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

      6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

      7. Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Atlanta Falcons

      9. Carolina Panthers

      10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

      11. Tennessee Titans

      12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

      13. New York Jets

      14. New England Patriots

      15. Green Bay Packers

      16. Washington Commanders

      17. Pittsburgh Steelers

      18. Detroit Lions

      19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      20. Seattle Seahawks

      21. Los Angeles Chargers

      22. Baltimore Ravens

      23. Minnesota Vikings

      24. Jacksonville Jaguars

      25. New York Giants

      26. Dallas Cowboys

      27. Buffalo Bills

      28*. Cincinnati Bengals

      29*. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

      30*. Kansas City Chiefs

      31*. Philadelphia Eagles

      Note: Miami Dolphins forfeited first-round pick, which otherwise would be slotted at 21st overall.

    Jags, Giants Bow Out

      Two of the season's greatest surprises walked to the locker room for the final time Saturday night.

      In the early matchup, the Jaguars put a decent scare into the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a few missed opportunities—including a dropped interception, dropped downfield pass and a goal-line fumble—doomed the Jaguars in their 27-20 loss at Kansas City.

      Then, the Giants couldn't keep up with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles yet again. Daniel Jones' struggles with high-level competition continued, throwing for just 135 yards on 27 attempts. The defense didn't provide much assistance, ceding touchdowns on four of the opening five drives and sending Philly soaring toward its 38-7 rout.

      Jacksonville has officially landed 25th overall in the draft, settling one spot ahead of the Giants.

    Season Ends for Bills, Cowboys

      During the opening game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals left no mistake about the result.

      Cincinnati put together a scorching day in frigid Buffalo, stunning the hometown crowd with a 27-10 trouncing of the Bills. Buffalo played an unspectacular first quarter, totaling only eight yards and surrendering 14 points.

      Subsequently, the AFC Championship will feature a rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs.

      On the NFC side of the bracket, however, the Cowboys could not spring an upset. Dak Prescott tossed two interceptions, and the San Francisco 49ers limited Dallas to just 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. Throw in a few frustrating late-game lapses from the Cowboys, and their drought of failing to reach the NFC Championship has reached 28 years.

      As the Cowboys ready to pick 27th, the Bills will be 28th. Philadelphia, meanwhile, will prepared to host San Francisco with a trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl at stake.

