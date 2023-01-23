2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft.

Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.

As a result, the first 27 of the draft's opening-round selections—excluding the Miami Dolphins' forfeited pick—are locked in.

The losers of the AFC and NFC Championship Games will ultimately selected 28th and 29th, followed by the Super Bowl runner-up and the champion of the 2022 season.