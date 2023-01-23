2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional RoundJanuary 23, 2023
Four teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl celebration, but four other franchises must shift focus to the 2023 NFL draft.
Each of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round. Their championship dreams are finished, and the offseason is formally underway.
As a result, the first 27 of the draft's opening-round selections—excluding the Miami Dolphins' forfeited pick—are locked in.
The losers of the AFC and NFC Championship Games will ultimately selected 28th and 29th, followed by the Super Bowl runner-up and the champion of the 2022 season.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28*. Cincinnati Bengals
29*. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
30*. Kansas City Chiefs
31*. Philadelphia Eagles
Note: Miami Dolphins forfeited first-round pick, which otherwise would be slotted at 21st overall.
Jags, Giants Bow Out
Two of the season's greatest surprises walked to the locker room for the final time Saturday night.
In the early matchup, the Jaguars put a decent scare into the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a few missed opportunities—including a dropped interception, dropped downfield pass and a goal-line fumble—doomed the Jaguars in their 27-20 loss at Kansas City.
Then, the Giants couldn't keep up with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles yet again. Daniel Jones' struggles with high-level competition continued, throwing for just 135 yards on 27 attempts. The defense didn't provide much assistance, ceding touchdowns on four of the opening five drives and sending Philly soaring toward its 38-7 rout.
Jacksonville has officially landed 25th overall in the draft, settling one spot ahead of the Giants.
Season Ends for Bills, Cowboys
During the opening game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals left no mistake about the result.
Cincinnati put together a scorching day in frigid Buffalo, stunning the hometown crowd with a 27-10 trouncing of the Bills. Buffalo played an unspectacular first quarter, totaling only eight yards and surrendering 14 points.
Subsequently, the AFC Championship will feature a rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs.
On the NFC side of the bracket, however, the Cowboys could not spring an upset. Dak Prescott tossed two interceptions, and the San Francisco 49ers limited Dallas to just 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. Throw in a few frustrating late-game lapses from the Cowboys, and their drought of failing to reach the NFC Championship has reached 28 years.
As the Cowboys ready to pick 27th, the Bills will be 28th. Philadelphia, meanwhile, will prepared to host San Francisco with a trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl at stake.