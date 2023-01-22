Isaiah Hodgins Would 'Love' Long-Term Contract with Giants After Breakout Season

David Berding/Getty Images

New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins said he would "love" a long-term deal to remain with the team and "wants to be here," according to Art Stapleton of the Record.

In the meantime, Hodgins is hopeful to return as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The Giants would only need to offer a one-year, league minimum contract and the wideout will be ineligible to negotiate with other teams.

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season with the Giants, totaling 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He especially turned heads in the playoffs, totaling eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the first-round upset win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The playoff victory was the Giants' first since winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season.

Finding consistency at receiver was especially an issue for New York this year, with Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson struggling to stay on the field after entering with high expectations. Kadarius Toney was also traded after playing just two games.

Hodgins joined the team in November and quickly emerged as a valuable player. He caught at least four passes in five straight games from Weeks 13-17, scoring four touchdowns in this stretch.

The wideout played only eight games with the Giants but finished third on the team in receiving yards, behind only pending free agents Darius Slayton and Richie James.

Initially a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Hodgins mostly spent time on the Bills practice squad and made just one regular-season appearance in his first two years. He was released after catching four passes in two games this season.

The former Oregon State seems to have found a home with the Giants and could be a key part of the future.

The front office could still have a busy offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley also unsigned for next year.