3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Broncos' Russell Wilson in 2023

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A little less than a year ago, the Denver Broncos altered the course of their franchise by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver went all in on the likely future Hall of Famer, dealing two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

However, pairing Wilson with rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn't work. The former failed to play at an above-average level, and the latter was fired before the end of the season. Denver is now entering the second stage of its coaching search, which is to be headed by CEO Greg Penner and others.

"The second round of interviews will involve Penner, his wife and co-owner Carrie Walton Penner, and Broncos controlling owner Rob Walton," Mike Klis of KUSA in Denver wrote. "George Paton will be around for follow-up discussions and to help the coaching finalists tour the Broncos' facilities."

While there are several attributes the Broncos should prioritize—such as the experience Hackett didn't have—Denver should be focused on finding a coach who can get the most out of Wilson. The quarterback is under contract through 2028 and still has $107 million in dead money on his contract. In short, he isn't going anywhere soon.

With this in mind, let's dive into the three of Denver's coaching candidates who would best maximize the 34-year-old in 2023.

