Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson to Ravens amid Lamar Rumors

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Given the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens, they may look to take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

At least one expert envisions that happening with the No. 22 overall pick.

"I'm throwing a dart with this selection," Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote when projecting Baltimore to take Florida's Anthony Richardson in a mock draft. "The Ravens have yet to ink Lamar Jackson to an extension, and Richardson would be a high-upside, developmental project for the organization."

Richardson is the fourth quarterback selected in Jeremiah's mock draft, as Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 2), Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 4) and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 9) are all in the top 10.

The Jackson situation figures to be one of the offseason's major storylines until some type of resolution is reached. Baltimore could place the franchise tag on him if it is unable to come to terms on a long-term deal as he approaches free agency this offseason.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters the team "100 percent, you know, 200 percent" plans on keeping Jackson.

But they could always draft a quarterback as an insurance policy.