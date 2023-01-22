X

    Raiders Rumors: Tom Brady to Be Pursued 'in Some Fashion' amid Derek Carr Trade Buzz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders may look toward an all-time great this offseason.

    "The belief around the league is the Las Vegas Raiders will pursue Tom Brady in some fashion," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They have the familiarity with Josh McDaniels and they know what they're getting into there."

    Las Vegas is expected to move on from Derek Carr this offseason, which would put it in the market for a new quarterback.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

