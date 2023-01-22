Raiders Rumors: Tom Brady to Be Pursued 'in Some Fashion' amid Derek Carr Trade Buzz

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders may look toward an all-time great this offseason.

"The belief around the league is the Las Vegas Raiders will pursue Tom Brady in some fashion," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They have the familiarity with Josh McDaniels and they know what they're getting into there."

Las Vegas is expected to move on from Derek Carr this offseason, which would put it in the market for a new quarterback.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.