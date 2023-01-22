NFL Rumors: Dolphins, Vikings Eye Seahawks' Sean Desai for as DC Role

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai is reportedly generating interest from multiple teams around the league.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins each requested to interview the 39-year-old for their vacant defensive coordinator roles.

While both Minnesota and Miami reached the playoffs this season, they decided to move on from their respective defensive coordinators after losing in the Wild Card Round.

The Vikings fired Ed Donatell after just one season that saw them finish an ugly 31st in the league in yards allowed per game. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer after three years in the role, the last of which saw them finish 24th in the league in points allowed per game.

They are not the only teams to express interest in Desai, as the Cleveland Browns previously announced they were interviewing him for their defensive coordinator opening before they ultimately hired Jim Schwartz.

This past season was Desai's first with the Seahawks. His resume also includes stops with Temple, Miami and Boston College at the collegiate level, as well as nine years with the Chicago Bears.

He was a defensive quality coach for six years, safeties coach for two years and defensive coordinator for one year in Chicago and helped lead the team to two playoff appearances during his tenure.

The Bears were third in the league in total defense in 2018, eighth in 2019 and sixth in 2021 when he was on the staff.

Desai is a young defensive coach who has quickly moved up the ranks in the NFL after spending time as a lower-level assistant in the Windy City. His next stop may be in Minnesota or Miami for defenses that will be looking to bounce back after lackluster showings in 2022.