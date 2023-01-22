Cowboys vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The most electric fantasy football player of the last few years smashed the expectations for his first playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey's successful wild-card round means he will be the target of most daily fantasy football players in Sunday contests on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a great foundational piece to have, but he will not solely win you a contest because of the expected high roster percentage.

Making the right sleeper picks from the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys could make all the difference in putting yourself in winning positions on Sunday.

McCaffrey's backup, Elijah Mitchell, could be one of the under-the-radar stars to watch. Dallas could use its depth at wide receiver and tight end to hurt the 49ers.

The stars on both rosters, like McCaffrey and CeeDee Lamb, will receive most of the touches, but one big play from the potential sleeper stars could alter where you land in DFS contests for the two-game playoff slate.