Miles Sanders Says Eagles Are 'Still Hungry' After Beating Giants in NFL Playoffs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday in a dominant showing at Lincoln Financial Field, but star running back Miles Sanders said after the win that the team is still searching for more.

"We're still hungry, and we're not done," Sanders told reporters following Saturday's win.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.