    Miles Sanders Says Eagles Are 'Still Hungry' After Beating Giants in NFL Playoffs

    Erin WalshJanuary 22, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday in a dominant showing at Lincoln Financial Field, but star running back Miles Sanders said after the win that the team is still searching for more.

    "We're still hungry, and we're not done," Sanders told reporters following Saturday's win.

    Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky

    👀 Miles Sanders says the Eagles still have not played their best football <br><br>"We're still hungry, we're not done" <a href="https://t.co/rhnnNrrWFi">pic.twitter.com/rhnnNrrWFi</a>

