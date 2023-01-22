NFL Playoff Picks 2023: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games

1 of 3

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS Sports App



Line and Over/Under: BUF -5.5, 48.5

While the Chiefs claimed the AFC's top seed, Buffalo and Cincinnati entered the playoffs as the two hottest teams in the conference. Buffalo has now won seven straight, while the Bengals have notched nine consecutive victories.

However, the latest wins by these two contenders were not decisive. The Bills narrowly survived the rival Miami Dolphins in a 34-31 contest. The Bengals escaped the rival Baltimore Ravens 24-17, thanks in no small part to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for the winning score.

The Bengals and Bills played fairly sloppy games over Super Wild Card Weekend, which led to tight wins. this one should be close too, though for an entirely different reason.

Both the Bills and Bengals have solid defenses and even better offenses. The quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow should be one of the best of the postseason, and the game will be highlighted by the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins and Dawson Knox.

If there's an edge to be found by either team, it's this. Cincinnati is set to be without starting offensive linemen La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams. The Bengals, though don't believe it will greatly impact their game plan.

"I wouldn't say it's overly disruptive," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, per Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. "I mean those guys still know what we're doing and how we're doing it."

The Bengals are a young, resilient team, and they've navigated the postseason with an unreliable offensive line before—Burrow was sacked 19 times in last year's playoffs. The prediction here is that Cincinnati finds a way to overcome adversity once again and sets up a second consecutive AFC Championship showdown with the Chiefs.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Bills 29