Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Good to Go' for AFC Championship After Ankle Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent ankle injury in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes he'll be able to suit up for the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

"They haven't diagnosed anything yet, but I'll be good to go," Mahomes said in his postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark (h/t Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams).

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.