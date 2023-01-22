Chiefs' Travis Kelce Breaks NFL Playoff Record for Most Catches by TE in Single Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce set an NFL postseason record in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Kelce finished with 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the record for the most catches by a tight end in playoff history.

The 33-year-old had 13 catches in the 2021 AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, which had tied the previous record with Kellen Winslow Sr. and Sterling Sharpe. Kelce now has the record to himself with an incredible showing in this year's divisional round.

The tight end's production on Saturday was especially important, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes limited by an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter.

Kelce caught touchdown passes from both Mahomes and backup Chad Henne during the game:

As dominant as he was near the end zone, Kelce was unstoppable everywhere on the field to help the Chiefs move the chains and stay ahead on the scoreboard. He ended the game with more catches than everyone else on his team combined (13).

The All-Pro was once again the best tight end in the NFL this year, leading his position with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 scores during the regular season, and he continues to separate himself from the rest of the league with his postseason play.

Kelce now has at least 90 receiving yards in each of his last seven playoff games, scoring eight total touchdowns in this stretch with at least eight catches in six of seven contests.