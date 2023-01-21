Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first toward Hooker's legs from behind. Brady wasn't flagged on the play, but teammate Ryan Jensen was called for unnecessary roughness.

Jensen was also fined $8,333.33 for his hit on the play.

Officials later overturned the fumble by Chris Godwin, giving the Bucs a first down, but Brady's actions were still punished.

The veteran quarterback was clearly frustrated in a game Tampa Bay was losing 24-0 at the time, and it resulted in a dirty play captured by cameras. Dallas eventually won 31-14 to knock the Buccaneers out of the playoffs.

It's the third time in his career that Brady has been fined for in-game actions. He gave up $11,139 for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett earlier this season, and he earned a $10,000 fine in 2013 for kicking former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.