DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals WR to Meet with Monti Ossenfort About Future

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to meet with new general manager Monti Ossenfort to "plot out the future," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The Cardinals hired Ossenfort from the Tennessee Titans last week to replace general manager Steve Keim. The new GM's first task will likely be hiring a new head coach after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury, but determining Hopkins' future could be a major priority.

The five-time Pro Bowler has two years remaining on his current contract, although the team can save $8.2 million against the cap by trading the wideout, per Spotrac.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season because of a performance-enhancing drug suspension. He excelled once he returned to the field with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. His 79.7 receiving yards per game ranked 10th in the NFL.

The rest of the Cardinals weren't quite as effective, finishing 4-13 one year after reaching the playoffs. With Kyler Murray suffering a torn ACL in December, there are significant question marks with the team going forward.

Arizona could trade Hopkins to help kick-start a rebuild while saving money against the cap.

According to Jordan Schultz of TheScore, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill planned to express the idea of trading Hopkins to GM candidates during interviews.

There would likely be no shortage of suitors interested in the 30-year-old wideout, who has been named first- or second-team All-Pro in five different seasons. The veteran has a full no-trade clause, however, giving him plenty of control over his future.