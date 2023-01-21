Dolphins Rumors: Vic Fangio 'Expected to Receive Strong Consideration' for DC Job

Harry How/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is "expected to receive strong consideration" for the Miami Dolphins' vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

It's unclear whether Fangio would be interested in the opening.

The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer as their defensive coordinator this week after he spent four seasons with the franchise, three of which he spent as the team's DC.

The Fins finished with a 9-8 record and clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season, but they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. The team's defense was below average for much of the season.

The Miami defense allowed 337.8 yards—234.8 passing and 103.0 rushing—and the ninth-most points (23.5) per game. Additionally, it forced the second-fewest turnovers (14) in the league.

Boyer was often criticized for his heavy use of blitzes, which left a depleted secondary exposed. Byron Jones, Nik Needham and Xavien Howard all missed time due to injury. Jones missed the entire season, and Needham appeared in just six games.

Adding someone like Fangio, one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL, could prove to be valuable for Miami entering 2023.

Fangio served as head coach of the Broncos from 2019 to 2021 and spent the 2022 campaign as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, he has been a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-05), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and the Chicago Bears (2015-18).

While the Dolphins are interested in Fangio, it's unclear who else the franchise might consider to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy. Some options include Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai, San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.