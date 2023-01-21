Packers Rumors: Jordan Love 'Wants to Play'; Aaron Rodgers' Backup Feels 'Ready'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers figure out what path to take this offseason, Jordan Love is ready for his moment in the spotlight.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (starts at 3:08 mark), Love "wants to play" and believes he is "ready" for the opportunity to start.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that a Rodgers trade is a "real possibility," with the Packers potentially looking to move on from several veteran players the four-time NFL MVP wouldn't be thrilled to lose.

Rodgers said earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Zach Kruse of PackersWire.com) he wants the Packers to retain players he trusts if he returns to the team in 2023.

After teasing potentially moving on in the offseason each of the past two years, Rodgers' decline in 2022 may have given the Packers the opening they needed to turn the page. He turned 39 on Dec. 2 and has a $58.3 million option bonus that must be picked up between March 17 and Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Love was the Packers' first-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft. They traded up to select him No. 26 overall and be next in line to start at quarterback.

Rodgers bounced back in a big way, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. His resurgence made it difficult for the Packers to move on as they were trying to win a Super Bowl.

The Packers and Rodgers took significant steps back in 2022. He had his fewest passing yards in a season in which he started every game (3,695) and his second-highest interception total (12).

Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Love has one more guaranteed season on his rookie contract, but the Packers have a fifth-year option for 2024 they have to decide if they want to pick up this offseason.

The 24-year-old made his only career start in Week 9 of the 2021 season. He went 19-of-34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In four appearances this season Love went 14-of-21 for 195 yards and one touchdown.