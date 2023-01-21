NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Pitching Rockets on 4 2nd-Round Picks for Eric Gordon

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to search for more scoring, they are trying a unique approach in their pursuit of Eric Gordon.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks are trying to pitch the Houston Rockets on various scenarios that include four second-round picks to acquire the 34-year-old shooting guard.

If this sounds familiar to Bucks fans, Stein noted it's what the team did in 2019 when it acquired Nikola Mirotić from the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee sent Jason Smith and four second-round picks to the Pelicans, while the Pistons received Thon Maker.

Gordon is one of the hottest names on the market leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. This is the final guaranteed season of his contract. His $20.9 million salary for 2023-24 becomes fully guaranteed if he makes the All-Star squad or his team wins an NBA title and he plays either 500 minutes in the regular season or 750 combined minutes between the regular season and playoffs.

If Gordon remains on the Rockets, it's safe to assume he won't win a championship this season. It also makes sense for them to trade him because of how valuable he would be to a contender down the stretch.

One source told B/R's Eric Pincus this month that Houston is "asking for too much" for Gordon given his age (34) and contract status. The price is believed to be a first-round pick.

The Bucks' next available first-rounder to be traded is in 2029 because of previous deals made to acquire P.J. Tucker and Jrue Holiday.

Even though Khris Middleton has only played in seven games this season, the Bucks are still in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. Their offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in points per game (112.6) and rating (112.5), per Basketball Reference.



Gordon is averaging 12.2 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting in 39 starts for the Rockets.