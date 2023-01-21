Report: Giants' Team Hotel Has Water Restored After Pipe Burst Ahead of Eagles Game

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Giants found themselves without water for a brief period at their team hotel Saturday morning.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, busted pipes at the Giants' hotel in Center City forced the water to be turned off and they were unable to use the showers.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News noted at 12:04 p.m. local time the water was back on.

It's quite a coincidence this happened on the day the Giants are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field.



Even though the Eagles won both matchups with their NFC East rival during the regular season, the Giants are coming off arguably their most impressive performance of the year.

New York racked up 431 yards of offense in a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Game. Daniel Jones' 379 combined yards passing and rushing was his second-highest total of the season.

Of course, there is a wide gulf between the talent on defense for the Vikings and Eagles. Philadelphia's 70 sacks are tied with the 1987 Chicago Bears for the third-most in a single season in NFL history.

At least the Giants will be able to walk into Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday feeling refreshed and ready to play after being able to shower and get water in their hotel rooms after a brief scare.