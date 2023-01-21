X

    Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Expected to Be Traded 'Earlier Rather Than Later'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
    Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

    Derek Carr has likely played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a trade is likely in his future:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Some QB updates from ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: <a href="https://t.co/nvtC06bw0p">pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p</a>

    "At some point this offseason, earlier rather than later, he is expected to be traded," Schefter said of Carr.

    The veteran quarterback has three more years on his current contract, but he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season and sent a goodbye post to the organization on social media last week.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

