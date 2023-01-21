Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Expected to Be Traded 'Earlier Rather Than Later'

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Derek Carr has likely played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a trade is likely in his future:

"At some point this offseason, earlier rather than later, he is expected to be traded," Schefter said of Carr.

The veteran quarterback has three more years on his current contract, but he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season and sent a goodbye post to the organization on social media last week.

