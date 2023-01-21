X

    Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe is restrained by security after verbal altercation with Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, during the halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night.

    As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the Grizzlies' sideline, and security had to separate him and Tee Morant:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies shared words during Grizzlies-Lakers. <a href="https://t.co/ziOPY5Z8ZN">pic.twitter.com/ziOPY5Z8ZN</a>

    Sharpe, who is an analyst for Fox Sports and co-host of Undisputed on FS1 with Skip Bayless, explained what happened to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

    "They didn't want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying, and I ain't about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron [James]. He said, 'F--k me.' I said, 'F--k you' back. He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don't let these fools fool you now."

    The altercation occurred just before halftime, but Sharpe was allowed to return to his seat at Crypto.com Arena for the third quarter, and he witnessed a come-from-behind win for the Lakers.

    Cooler heads prevailed once Sharpe returned to his seat, as he and Tee Morant were seen hugging and smiling with each other:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hug it out and all is good 🤝<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NikkiKaySN1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NikkiKaySN1</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2yA0sAVCHc">pic.twitter.com/2yA0sAVCHc</a>

    Tee downplayed the issue after the game, saying: "Shannon didn't do anything. Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our s--t. ... South Carolina, stand up!"

    Ja Morant decided against addressing the situation while speaking to the media, but Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks expressed his belief that Sharpe shouldn't have been allowed to stay for the second half.

    Sharpe's fandom of LeBron is a long-running bit on Undisputed since it is in direct opposition to Bayless, who has been a LeBron detractor for years dating back to his time on ESPN's First Take.

    With Sharpe watching, James led the Lakers to one of their biggest wins of the season, and he finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while also tying for the best plus/minus rating on the team at plus-9.

    The Lakers have had an up-and-down season, especially during All-Star big man Anthony Davis' absence because of injury, but they have remained competitive on a nightly basis.

    Although L.A. entered Friday's game having lost four of its previous five outings, three of those losses were by five points or fewer.

    The Lakers finally won a close one Friday to improve to 21-25, and it came against one of the best teams in the NBA in the 31-14 Grizzlies.

    As for Sharpe, he will have plenty of ammo in his debates with Bayless when Undisputed returns to the air next week.

