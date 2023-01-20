Report: Saints Owner Gayle Benson Wrote Roger Goodell to Get Cam Jordan Fines Dropped

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson wrote NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to request that the fines for an alleged fake injury by Cameron Jordan be reversed, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

The NFL fined Jordan, coaches Dennis Allen and Ryan Nielsen, and the organization a total of $550,000, saying Jordan faked an injury during the Saints' Dec. 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL rescinded those fines Thursday following an appeal.

In Benson's "strongly worded letter" to Goodell, she "stated that Jordan, the coaches and the team's medical personnel properly followed all the health and safety protocols in place, and that the Saints were clearly never looking for a competitive advantage by stopping the play to attend to Jordan's injury," per Johnson.

The incident with Jordan occurred after the Buccaneers gained seven yards on a 3rd-and-17 in the fourth quarter. The Saints were up 16-3 but went on to lose 17-16.

Jordan said after the game that he thought he sprained his ankle, but an MRI showed a "mid-foot sprain." He stayed in New Orleans during the team's bye the following week for treatment.

The 33-year-old told the Associated Press that the league reviewed his medical records when the Saints appealed the fines.

Jordan, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire 12-year career with the Saints. In 16 games this season, he posted 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

New Orleans finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.