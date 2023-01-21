NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks

2 of 3

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) at Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Jaguars continue their surprising run and make an appearance in the AFC title game? It's impossible to rule out after the Jags surged from 3-7 in November to claim the AFC South title and then upset the Los Angeles Chargers after facing a 27-0 deficit.

Yet the Chiefs have a loaded roster, headlined by Patrick Mahomes, and have had two weeks to rest and prepare. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City is a heavy favorite here.

For Jacksonville to have a chance, it will need to lean on Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game, control the clock and try keeping Mahomes and Co. out of rhythm offensively. Jacksonville has its own star quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but engaging in a shootout with the Chiefs isn't the right plan of attack.

Yet Lawrence and the Jaguars' won't-quit attitude will make it hard for Kansas City to put this one away. Over the past month (roughly), the Jags completed impressive comebacks against both the Chargers and the Cowboys. They'll make things interesting, even if Kansas City gets out to an early lead.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 24

3. Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) at Buffalo Bills

The Bills are the favorites here, though that's likely a product of them having home-field advantage and Cincinnati's offensive-line issues.

The Bengals lost right tackle La'el Collins during the regular season and won't have left tackle Jonah Williams or guard Alex Cappa for this game.

"Head coach Zac Taylor said that left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills," Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk wrote. "Williams dislocated his kneecap last Sunday and Cappa has an ankle injury that kept him from playing in the win over the Ravens."

That's a major issue against a Buffalo defense that finished the regular season ranked second in points allowed and with 40 sacks. However, the Bengals are a very resilient team—one that hasn't lost since falling to the Cleveland Browns on Halloween—and this isn't their first time in the playoffs with a lackluster offensive line.

While Josh Allen and the Bills may have the more prolific offense, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are certainly capable of keeping pace. Don't be shocked if they set up another AFC Championship Game showdown with Kansas City.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Bills 29

