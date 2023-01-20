Jets Rumors: Frank Reich Linked as Possible OC Candidate Depending on HC Cycle

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Frank Reich doesn't get hired as a head coach during this cycle, the New York Jets are ready to talk with him about their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets could speak with Reich "depending what shakes out" with his opportunities as a head coach.

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted Marcus Brady, Nick Caley, Nathaniel Hackett, Brian Johnson, Chad O'Shea and Kevin Patullo are the six known candidates at this point being considered as New York's offensive coordinator.

