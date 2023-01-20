Browns Rumors: Bill Callahan Turns Down Jets OC Interview, Signs Contract Extension

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Bill Callahan is remaining with the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the New York Jets asked to interview the Browns' offensive line coach for their vacant offensive coordinator role, but Callahan instead decided to remain in Cleveland and sign a contract extension with the AFC North team.

New York needs an offensive coordinator after it parted ways with Mike LaFleur, who is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, following the season.

The Jets finished 29th in the league in points and 25th in yards on the way to a 7-10 record and last-place finish in the AFC East. Had the offense been even average, they likely could have reached the playoffs with a strong defense that was fourth in the league in points and yards allowed.

Callahan is not the only notable name the team was interested in, as NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Jets interviewed former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett, who was Aaron Rodgers' offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Packers from 2019 through 2021, was fired by the Broncos after a 4-11 start through 15 games. He didn't even make it through his first season, as Russell Wilson and the Denver offense failed to live up to expectations.

Callahan has head coaching experience as well with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and 2003 and Washington in 2019. He went 18-25 overall, but the 2002 Raiders reached the Super Bowl in his first season at the helm.

The 66-year-old's resume includes years of stops as an assistant coach as well, including with the Philadelphia Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington and Browns.

He has been Cleveland's offensive line coach since the 2020 campaign and will stay put as the Browns attempt to bounce back from a 7-10 season and challenge for a playoff appearance in 2023.