Cowboys' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For several seasons now, the Dallas Cowboys have been a franchise capable of hanging on the playoff periphery but incapable of making a serious run. Dallas has experienced just one losing season in the past seven years, but it came into this postseason with a single playoff win to show for it.

That win was an underwhelming 24-22 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at home.

This Cowboys team has felt different, though. Led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, defensive superstar Micah Parsons and Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas has been a squad that must be taken seriously. Its 31-14 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in the wild-card round was much more impressive than its last postseason victory.

Yet here we are. The Cowboys are out of the playoffs early once again after falling short in the divisional round with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers, and especially their top-ranked defense, proved to be a much tougher challenge than Tampa.



While the core pieces appear to be in place for a Super Bowl run, it's back to the drawing board and the task of building a better team for 2023.

Here, we'll dive into what the Cowboys must accomplish, starting in free agency—which is slated to kick off on March 15. Below, you'll find a look at Dallas' impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the offseason.