Ranking the Best WWE and AEW Stars Who Have Never Won a Title

Ranking the Best WWE and AEW Stars Who Have Never Won a TitleJanuary 20, 2023
Championship wins are always a hot topic among pro wrestling fans. It has become somewhat of a pastime to speculate about when our favorite names will win their piece of gold or commiserate about the ones who never won the big one.
As such, it's interesting to think about the current All Elite Wrestling and WWE stars who haven't secured a first title win with their respective companies yet.
Many of them certainly have the potential or have won major titles elsewhere, but they haven't had the opportunity to do so in their new home yet.
Let's take a look at the best AEW and WWE stars who have never won a title. Some of these names are a bit surprising, and there are more we left off.
However, we wanted to try to rank the wrestlers who have been with a company for a good chunk of time already or had a lot of television time.
Honorable Mentions
Dana Brooke
Humberto Carrillo
Brian Pillman Jr.
Red Velvet
Penelope Ford
Lacey Evans
Emma
Leyla Hirsch
Two Products of the Developmental Brand
15. Sonya Deville
It's a shame Sonya Deville never won the WWE women's tag titles with Mandy Rose because the real-life friends have such chemistry. It's even more of a shame that the company hasn't given The Pridefighter the chance to shine as a singles competitor.
She's an underrated talker and an excellent representative for the LGBTQ+ community, who has gone underutilized. WWE has yet to crown an publicly out women's world champion and give them the chance to inspire others. Deville would be a great option.
14. Tay Melo
Tay Melo has improved immensely since she debuted for AEW in August 2020. Her matches have been much better, and her most recent Street Fight proved she can compete effectively under different stipulations.
Yes, she and Sammy Guevara won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship last April, but the Brazilian hasn't won the AEW women's or TBS title yet. Melo has unsuccessfully challenged for both on pay-per-view, and her match with Hikaru Shida from the Apr. 21, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite is a hidden gem.
Open Mic Night
13. Madcap Moss
Remember when WWE gave Riddick Moss that short-lived 24/7 Championship to seemingly build him up for something else?
No? Me neither. Let's never speak of it again, though he was one of the few wrestlers who tried to defend the belt in actual matches as opposed to a sequence of pinning attempts in random locations.
At any rate, Moss is a decent wrestler with a great look. It seemed like his feud with Baron Corbin was supposed to elevate him, but he hasn't quite become a fixture in the midcard yet. There is some potential there now that he has dropped that joke gimmick.
12. Elias
It's hard to believe WWE didn't capitalize on Elias' popularity around 2018, but he was on such a crowded roster. Still, his character seems tailor-made for some kind of open challenge.
He is also a much better worker than he gets credit for. His intercontinental title match against Seth Rollins from Money in the Bank 2018 is worth revisiting. But his character work is his real selling point.
Two Up-and-Coming Tag Teams
11. Private Party
Private Party seemed destined to succeed with AEW after their upset victory over The Young Bucks in the first round of the world tag team championship tournament. Instead, they kind of just drifted off of television.
That's unfortunate because they are so much fun to watch. Their crowd-pleasing offense and humor make them a perfect fit for a tag division featuring Matt and Nick Jackson.
They have also won tag titles with House of Glory and GCW, but they haven't managed to attain a sustained push with AEW yet.
10. Top Flight
On the other end of the spectrum, Top Flight are a young up-and-coming team with a bright future. One would have to imagine the high-flying duo would be much further along if it weren't for injuries.
However, 2021 was a breakout year for Dante Martin, and it's great to see them back on track now that Darius is healthy again. The two just scored a major upset win over The Young Bucks in the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite and had a superb match against Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.
Hopefully, this means they will challenge for the AEW or ROH tag titles soon.
Eccentric Women's Wrestlers
9. Doudrop
Don't let this goofy name fool you. Doudrop is a fantastic performer with 15 years of experience who has been saddled with a middle-of-the-road storyline and a silly ring name by WWE.
As Piper Niven, she won several titles in the UK and Japan with Stardom. Sadly, many mainstream fans only know of her because of her work with Eva Marie and later Nikki Cross. It's ridiculous that she was never able to hold the NXT UK women's title at least, because she was on a tear in 2019 before signing with WWE.
8. Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho looked like a major star when she joined AEW at All Out 2021 as the joker in the women's Casino Battle Royale. There's no denying she has enjoyed some monumental moments with the company, but she still hasn't managed to win the big one.
That has really been the story of her time with AEW. Soho made it to the big dance against Britt Baker at Grand Slam 2021 and Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship Tournament finals. However, she has yet to secure gold on television yet.
One would have to assume that will change soon because she's such a talented performer with a unique look.
The Next Up
7. Lee Moriarty
Lee Moriarty was one of the most exciting AEW signings of 2021. If you followed his run as an indie wrestler, you know how amazing he is. Taigastyle has had great showings against Jonathan Gresham, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Hook.
Moriarty is one of the most gifted technical wrestlers in the world. He fits in perfectly with the crop of newcomers that includes Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. Unlike his peers, the 28-year-old hasn't gotten a chance to thrive in the ROH Pure title picture yet.
6. Ricky Starks
Ricky Starks is a diamond in the rough. It was obvious since his appearances with NWA that the 32-year-old has the potential to be a top star, and we're finally getting to see him climb the card with AEW.
Yes, he held the unsanctioned FTW title for 378 days, but he hasn't tasted true championship gold with the company yet. Considering his recent feud with MJF, it's only a matter of time before he gets his hands on the TNT or AEW world title.
The Light and The Galaxy's Greatest Alien
5. Kris Statlander
Kris Statlander is one of the best additions to the AEW women's division. She's an incredible worker who continues to grow in popularity.
Unfortunately, a pair of knee injuries have stifled her momentum every time she seems to get going. The 27-year-old seemed destined to win the women's title in 2020 after a hot start with the company in the year prior. Then, she suffered a torn ACL in June of the same year.
In August 2022, she sustained a torn ACL and lateral meniscus, which halted what looked like a renewed push. It's unclear when Statlander will return, but she remains a wrestler to keep an eye on when she's healthy.
4. Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali has to be one of the most criminally underutilized wrestlers on the WWE roster. The Chicago native was even a highlight on 205 Live but never won the Cruiserweight Championship.
The 36-year-old cuts forceful promos, wrestles really well and looks like a million bucks. He's the total package and an inspiration to Muslim men and women who aspire to wrestle on the biggest stages in the world. It's hard to understand why he hasn't won a title yet.
Night and Day
3. Malakai Black
As Aleister Black, the Dutch star dominated on NXT before an uneventful run on the main roster. Then, WWE abruptly released him in 2021 as a part of its budget cuts.
Many fans hoped he would sign with AEW and have a much better run on a roster with so many dream opponents. Instead, Malakai Black has a bit of a mixed bag with the company. For example, his feud with Cody Rhodes started well but went on too long. The House of Black is an entertaining act, but it seems like they're spinning their wheels at times.
The group would make great trios champions at some point. For now, it seems that's the closest Black will come to winning a title with AEW.
2. Adam Cole
Adam Cole joined AEW at All Out 2021 and remained one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster in the following year. The inaugural men's Owen Hart Cup winner had no shortage of fans thanks to his connection to The Elite and his time with ROH and NXT.
Nevertheless, some viewers expected him to enter the company and go on a dominant run similar to his most successful stint with the black-and-gold brand. Instead, the 33-year-old rarely participated in the main storylines and unsuccessfully challenged Adam Page for the AEW World Championship twice.
Hopefully, his return and poignant promo on the Jan. 11 episode of Dynamite is a sign that he's back and ready to re-enter the title scene.
The American Dragon
1. Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson is pound-for-pound the best wrestler in the world. He set out to prove that in 2021 when he joined AEW and proceeded to deliver a string of some of the best television matches in the short history of the company.
The American Dragon has been everything he is advertised to be and more when given the opportunity. His in-ring and promo work is still top notch, and Blackpool Combat Club quickly became one of the hottest new stables in the industry.
However, the 41-year-old still hasn't been able to attain his first championship win with the company despite many opportunities to secure the AEW and ROH world titles. Now, he's in the middle of a heated rivalry with MJF that will likely lead to another shot at Revolution on Mar. 5.
It's difficult to believe The Salt of the Earth will beat a man who prides himself on being an exceptional pro wrestler in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Crazier things have happened, but we'll have to wait and see if 2023 will be the year when Danielson finally wins the AEW World Championship.