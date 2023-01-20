Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and Losers

2 of 3

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his life inside Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old knocked out Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open runner-up, in straight sets.

Korda approached the match with a fantastic game plan that kept his Russian opponent guessing for the entire contest.

The youngster showed a bit of nerves in the third-set tiebreak, as he lost his first three match points, but he composed himself and did not let the 2021 U.S. Open champion get back into the match with a set victory.

The win placed Korda in the fourth round of a major for the third time in his career. He has not advanced to a quarterfinal yet.

The Bradenton, Florida native's win broke open the top half of the draw, which was supposed to be dominated by Medvedev and Rafael Nadal, but now both players are out of the tournament.

All of the pressure should shift to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is the highest-seeded player left in the top half.

The No. 3 seed has been to the semifinals in three of the last four Australian Opens. He lost to Nadal and Medvedev twice in those matches.

Félix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, who is Tsitsipas' fourth-round opponent, and Hubert Hurkacz are among those who will try to take advantage of the open bracket and land in a final.

Korda faces Hurkacz next in the easier part of the top half, while Tsitsipas has to defeat Sinner and then Auger-Aliassime to reach the last four.

Korda and Hurkacz reside in the same quarter as Karen Khachanov and Yoshihito Nishioka. Hurkacz and Khachanov have one Grand Slam semifinal appearance each, but those are all the second-week accomplishments of that group at a major.

Korda will be one of three U.S. men guaranteed to be in the fourth round. Tommy Paul and Jenson Brooksby play each other on Saturday, as do J.J. Wolf and Michael Mmoh. Ben Shelton takes on Alexei Popyrin in a battle of unseeded players.

One of those five Americans could go on a magical run to the semifinals since Roberto Batista Agut is the only seed left in that quarter. Andy Murray is looming as a threat, but he has to get past the Spaniard first.

If everything goes well for the American men, there could be two semifinalists from the U.S.