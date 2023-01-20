John Harbaugh Had 'Good Talk' With J.K. Dobbins After Ravens RB's Critical Remarks

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star J.K. Dobbins was vocal in airing out his frustrations following the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round last weekend, and head coach John Harbaugh addressed those remarks on Thursday, noting that he had breakfast with the running back on Monday.

"We talked Monday morning," Harbaugh told reporters. "… We had a good talk. He made it very clear to me what he meant in terms of that versus the way it came out and where he was coming from in the heat of battle and all of that. I was real good with that conversation and what he told me."

Dobbins was particularly frustrated by the team's decision to have Tyler Huntley attempt a quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-goal in the fourth quarter. Huntley fumbled at the 1-yard line and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard grabbed the ball for a 98-yard scoop-and-score.

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins said of the play, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I don't get a single carry. I didn't get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again."

The Bengals took the lead on Hubbard's touchdown and went on to win 24-17.

Dobbins also voiced his disappointment in his workload during the game. He had 13 carries for 62 yards and four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.

"I should be the guy. I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that," Dobbins added. "Twelve [carries]; it's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that."

Additionally, Dobbins said that if the Ravens had quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since Week 13 with a knee injury, they would have won the game.

It seems that the dust has settled on Dobbins' remarks and that he and team are ready to move forward. He also thanked Baltimore fans following the game:

The 24-year-old is Baltimore's lead running back, though he only appeared in eight regular-season games due to injury. He rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries, in addition to catching seven passes for 42 yards and one score.

Dobbins is under contract with the Ravens through the 2023 season and is set to become a free agent if he doesn't agree to an extension with the franchise.