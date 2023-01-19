X

    Tee Higgins Says He Hopes to Talk to Damar Hamlin Before Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets set against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is looking forward to a relaxed conversation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin if he sees him on the field Sunday:

    Mike Petraglia @Trags

    Tee Higgins hopes to "chop it up" a little with Damar Hamlin if he attends Bengals-Bills Sunday in Buffalo <a href="https://t.co/xbaq2wtgQB">pic.twitter.com/xbaq2wtgQB</a>

    "I'm pretty sure we just gonna chop it up, laugh and giggles," Higgins said. "Just gonna be happy to see him."

    The Bills will host the Bengals in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday, about three weeks after the last game between the two teams was canceled. In the first quarter of the Jan. 2 matchup, Higgins collided with Hamlin, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

    Hamlin spent over a week in Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals before being discharged on Jan. 11.

    Hamlin was initially planning to attend the Bills' first-round game against the Miami Dolphins but instead chose to remain home as he continues his recovery.

    The 24-year-old might be back this weekend after returning to the facility on a daily basis, as head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

    Tee Higgins Says He Hopes to Talk to Damar Hamlin Before Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    While there was obvious worry about Hamlin's physical health over the past few weeks, Higgins' mental health was also a concern because of his role in the play, especially after facing some criticism in the media.

    He discussed the issue with reporters on Jan. 5:

    Mike Petraglia @Trags

    "Obviously it's been hard" Bengals Tee Higgins talks for first time since colliding with Bills Damar Hamlin <a href="https://t.co/B0AFW2NLbg">pic.twitter.com/B0AFW2NLbg</a>

    "I'm in a good place right now," he added.

    Higgins returned to the field for the Bengals' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, but only had one catch for seven yards in the win. He added four catches for 37 yards in last week's playoff game against the Ravens.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.