Tee Higgins Says He Hopes to Talk to Damar Hamlin Before Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is looking forward to a relaxed conversation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin if he sees him on the field Sunday:

"I'm pretty sure we just gonna chop it up, laugh and giggles," Higgins said. "Just gonna be happy to see him."

The Bills will host the Bengals in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday, about three weeks after the last game between the two teams was canceled. In the first quarter of the Jan. 2 matchup, Higgins collided with Hamlin, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

Hamlin spent over a week in Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals before being discharged on Jan. 11.

Hamlin was initially planning to attend the Bills' first-round game against the Miami Dolphins but instead chose to remain home as he continues his recovery.

The 24-year-old might be back this weekend after returning to the facility on a daily basis, as head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

While there was obvious worry about Hamlin's physical health over the past few weeks, Higgins' mental health was also a concern because of his role in the play, especially after facing some criticism in the media.

He discussed the issue with reporters on Jan. 5:

"I'm in a good place right now," he added.

Higgins returned to the field for the Bengals' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, but only had one catch for seven yards in the win. He added four catches for 37 yards in last week's playoff game against the Ravens.