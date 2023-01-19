Steelers Rumors: Brian Flores Interviews for Falcons Defensive Coordinator Job

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Ex-Miami Dolphins head coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores will interview with the Atlanta Falcons for the team's open defensive coordinator position, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Atlanta has an opening at defensive coordinator after Dean Pees announced his retirement.

The 41-year-old Flores served as an assistant on the New England Patriots from 2008-2018. He served as the linebackers' coach from 2016-2018 and took over playcalling duties in his final season, when the Pats won their sixth Super Bowl by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. The Pats won three Super Bowls with Flores on the staff.

Flores then left for the Dolphins to become their head coach in 2019. Miami went 24-25 during his tenure but notably posting winning seasons in 2020 (10-6) and 2021 (9-8).

After the 2021 campaign, the Dolphins fired Flores. He has since filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and its teams, alleging racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

Flores also notably alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an effort to "tank" for a better draft position. Ross denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "malicious."

Flores interviewed for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans head coaching jobs during the 2022 coaching cycle. Those teams went in different directions, and the Steelers eventually hired Flores to be on their staff.

Flores is a popular name once again in 2023.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Flores has emerged as a "potential favorite" to get the Arizona Cardinals' open head coaching vacancy.

He previously interviewed with the Cleveland Browns to be their defensive coordinator, a job that eventually went to Jim Schwartz.

Flores has a tremendous track record of success based on his Pats' tenure, and he was the only coach in Dolphins history to lead the team to back-to-back winning seasons since Dave Wannstedt in 2002 and 2003. He appears destined for a defensive coordinator or head coaching job soon enough.