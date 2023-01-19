Dolphins' Josh Boyer Fired After 3 Seasons as Defensive Coordinator

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

The franchise also let safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz go.

Boyer was a holdover from the previous regime. He joined Miami as its cornerbacks coach in 2019 when Brian Flores became the head coach. The 45-year-old was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Maintaining continuity between head coaches can be beneficial under the right circumstances. Retaining Boyer was reportedly an unpopular decision inside the Miami locker room, though.

"I can tell you this as a fact. Players on defense are not very pleased with Josh Boyer being named defensive coordinator," the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly reported last February (via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post).

Kelly added the players felt Boyer's overall plan "did not lead to success last year."

The Dolphins proceeded to allow 337.8 yards (18th) and 23.5 points (24th) per game, and they ranked 15th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

While Miami wasn't one of the NFL's worst defensive teams, the unit was bad enough to justify a change at coordinator.

Based on Thursday's personnel moves, McDaniel felt it was time to make an even more extensive overhaul of his defensive staff.