Patriots Rumors: Alabama's Bill O'Brien Completes Interview for OC Position

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The New England Patriots reportedly interviewed Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for their own offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Per that report, O'Brien is "considered a top candidate."

The 53-year-old O'Brien has plenty of experience with the Patriots, serving as the team's offensive assistant in 2007, wide receivers coach in 2008, quarterbacks coach between 2009-10 and offensive coordinator in 2011.

Alongside a lengthy spell in the college game, including two years as Penn State's head coach, O'Brien also served as the head coach for the Houston Texans between 2014-20. He went 52-48 in that gig, leading the Texans to four playoff berths.

At the NFL level, his offenses finished top-10 in points once and yardage once. But Alabama's offense was dynamic in his two years running it.

As for the Patriots, they reportedly already interviewed their tight ends coach Nick Caley and put in a request to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

But by most accounts, O'Brien is the clear frontrunner.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, "There is unanimity on all sides that O'Brien's the best person for the job and—while there are other candidates with merit—the familiarity ownership and Mac Jones have with O'Brien and O'Brien's willingness to return mean it would be an upset if he doesn't get the job."

So a reunion between the sides would make sense for the Patriots on multiple levels, though there are question marks as to whether O'Brien actually wants the gig.

Greg E. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported that O'Brien "was not gung-ho about this gig due to the lack in clarity about the setup. If Belichick told O'Brien he had autonomy, including over assistants, that might make it more attractive."

So there may be some sticking points. But not enough that O'Brien didn't at least entertain the idea by taking on an interview.