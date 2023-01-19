Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected to Want Veteran QB over Rookie in 2023

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan to target another veteran quarterback after moving on from Derek Carr this offseason.

"Some executives who have had contact with Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels believe he's inclined to want a strong veteran around next season, not just a rookie passer," Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported.

Carr bid farewell to the organization on Jan. 12 after nine years as the starter, and the team is looking to trade him after a late-season benching, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Las Vegas could seek a new franchise quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but it seems McDaniels is intent in finding an established veteran to lead the offense next season.

La Canfora listed Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as possibilities, with both potentially seeking fresh starts after down seasons in 2022.

Brady is a free agent this offseason, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network listing the Raiders as a potential landing spot alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans if he doesn't return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DraftKings gave Las Vegas the second-best odds to sign Brady behind only Tampa Bay:

The move would allow Brady to rejoin McDaniels after the two spent significant time together with the New England Patriots. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for New England from 2006-08 and 2012-19, coinciding with three of Brady's Super Bowl titles and two more AFC Championships. They worked together during the 16-0 regular season in 2007.

Brady is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign—his 52.6 Total QBR was the worst of his career since the stat was counted in 2006—but he was an MVP candidate in 2001 when he led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

McDaniels also likely wants a proven veteran at quarterback as he enters 2023 squarely on the hot seat after going 6-11 in his first season in Las Vegas. The franchise was coming off a playoff appearance and made big-time additions with Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, but the team fell well short of expectations.

It means the coach likely needs someone who can help turn things around quickly, rather than trusting a younger quarterback who would need more time to develop.