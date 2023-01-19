Jon Jones Doesn't Think He Was 'Designed to Lose' After Announcing UFC Comeback

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones is full of confidence heading into his first UFC fight in over three years:

Jones will battle Ciryl Gane for the vacated heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March, as Dana White announced.

The 35-year-old last fought Dominick Reyes in February 2020, earning a win by unanimous decision to defend his UFC light heavyweight title. He had been holding out due to a contract dispute, but will now return to the Octagon and make his debut in the heavyweight division.

Prior to his hiatus, Jones was considered one of the best MMA fighters of all time while producing a 26-1 career record. His only loss came by disqualification in 2009, and his 2017 win over Daniel Cormier was turned into a no contest, but no one has truly beaten Jones in an official fight.

His 14 wins in title fights remains a UFC record.

Even with the long layoff and change in division, the superstar doesn't expect this run to end.