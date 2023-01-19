EA Sports PGA TOUR Video Game Release Date and Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EA Sports has announced the launch date for its much-anticipated return to golf video games.

EA Sports PGA Tour will launch March 24 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will feature all four men's golf majors, including The Masters.

"We're bringing the premier PGA TOUR experience to players around the world with real-world golf data powering incredibly realistic gameplay with every shot, and some of the most iconic courses in the world rendered in painstaking detail," said Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS. "From The Old Course at St Andrews Links to Pebble Beach Golf Links and more, we're giving players the chance to tee off in bucket list golf experiences like never before in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR."

There will be 30 courses to play on at the game's launch, including all major courses from 2021 and 2022 along with the courses from the 2023 season, which will be made available after the game's release.

EA Sports PGA Tour will also include a career mode, where you can create a fully customizable golfer with up to 20 shot types as you attempt to make the journey from rookie to major champion.

There will also be a Road to the Masters mode, which brings "challenges, tournaments and gear tied to the Masters."

EA Sports launched its first golf video game in 1990 and has released 23 games total. Most fans recognize the series as Tiger Woods PGA Tour, which was the series' name from 1998 to 2013. Rory McIlroy replaced Woods as the game's namesake in 2015, but the series was discontinued afterwards.

This will be EA Sports' first foray into golf in eight years. 2K Sports began releasing its own PGA series in 2020 and released a new game last October, featuring Woods on the cover.

EA Play members will get early access to the company's return to the golf gaming space beginning March 21.