Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Says 'Hell Yeah' He's Best NFL WR: 'Never a Doubt in My Mind'

At a time when wide-receiver play has never been better throughout the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase believes he's a cut above everyone else.

Speaking to Geoff Hobson of the team's official website, Chase responded with a definitive "hell, yeah" when asked if he's the best receiver in the league.

"I've been thinking it," he added. "I'm not a cocky person. I'm humble. I know what I can do. I don't need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind."

There's no doubt Chase is at least on the same level as players like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown and Davante Adams.

Chase's numbers this season don't look as explosive as they did during his rookie season. The 22-year-old had 1,455 yards and averaged 18.0 yards per reception in 2021. He has 1,046 yards and has averaged 12.0 yards per catch this season.

Despite missing five games this season due to injuries, Chase had more targets (134) and receptions (87) than he did in 17 games in 2021 (128 and 81 respectively). His 87.2 receiving yards per game was a slight increase over his rookie-season average (85.6).

Chase ranked fourth in the NFL with eight receptions of at least 40 yards in 2021. He tied for 16th in that category with three such receptions this season.

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year is currently riding a nine-game streak with at least seven receptions dating back to Week 5. He has eight touchdown receptions during that span.

It's probably not a coincidence that the Bengals emerged as a top-tier AFC team after drafting Chase. They already had an excellent quarterback in Joe Burrow on the roster, but he pushed the team to draft Chase last year after their time together at LSU.

Chase will look to make his mark on the big stage again this weekend when the Bengals play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.