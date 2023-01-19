Rams' Aaron Donald Says He's Playing in NFL Next Season After Changing Twitter Bio

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Aaron Donald's cryptic Twitter bio may not have foreshadowed anything.

The Los Angeles Rams star affirmed Wednesday he intends to continue playing into the 2023 NFL season.

Rams fans experienced a moment of panic when Donald briefly described himself on Twitter as a "former NFL D Lineman" for the team:

His profile was quickly updated to remove "former" from the bio.

The nine-time Pro Bowler flirted with retirement last offseason before ultimately returning to Los Angeles and restructuring his contract.

After the Rams finished 5-12, it was reasonable to wonder whether Donald might reconsider his future. What seemed like a wide-open championship window may have already closed for L.A., and a rebuild is bound to be painful whenever the franchise fully pivots to that plan.

But head coach Sean McVay has already signaled his intention to return, and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't going anywhere, either. The Rams aren't ready to wave the white flag just yet.

Donald, meanwhile, has $18.5 million reasons to stick around for at least one more season. Per Spotrac, his $13.5 million base salary for 2023 and his $5 million roster bonus for 2024 become guaranteed if he remains on the roster by March 17.