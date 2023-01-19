X

    Vince McMahon Not Expected to Return to WWE TV Unless Triple H Agrees, Says Nick Khan

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    WWE CEO Nick Khan said Wednesday that he doesn't foresee WWE chairman Vince McMahon returning to television any time soon.

    Appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Khan suggested there are no plans for McMahon to be on TV, although he admitted that it could change "in a few months."

    Khan offered a major caveat, though, saying McMahon won't be back on television unless he and head of creative Triple H agree to make it happen.

    The 77-year-old McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative amid controversy in July, as WWE's board of directors found in an investigation that he had paid multiple women millions of dollars to remain silent about sexual encounters they had with him, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct in some cases.

    McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, was named chairwoman and co-CEO along with Khan in Vince's absence, while Triple H was elevated to head of creative.

    Vince returned to the fold two weeks ago, using his power as WWE's controlling stakeholder to get back on the board of directors. He was then unanimously re-elected chairman of the board last week, which synchronized with Stephanie resigning from the company.

    Every indication thus far is that Vince's focus is on being part of negotiations to sell WWE, and Khan confirmed that fact during the interview with Simmons.

    CNBC's Alex Sherman reported that WWE hired investment banking company JPMorgan to serve as an adviser as it seeks a sale within the next three to six months.

    McMahon had final say in WWE's creative decisions from the time he bought the company from his father in 1982 until he retired last year, so there has naturally been speculation about him wanting to return to that role.

    Every indication thus far is that McMahon will not be involved in creative decisions and Triple H will retain his current position. Per Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Triple H told WWE talent as much during a meeting before Monday's Raw.

    The fact that McMahon exercised his voting power to return to the role of chairman suggests he could be willing and able to use it for other purposes as well, but all of WWE's major players have been insistent thus far that creative remains in Triple H's hands.

