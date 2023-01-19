Lamar Jackson Rumors: Some Believe Ravens QB Would Like to Play for Dolphins

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Given the uncertainty around Tua Tagovailoa's health, the Miami Dolphins could make a play for Lamar Jackson if he wants to leave the Baltimore Ravens.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there are some people who believe Jackson would like to play for the Dolphins.

Jackson can become a free agent this offseason, though it seems unlikely the Ravens won't use the franchise tag to extend their negotiating window with the 26-year-old superstar.

Florio did note indications suggest the Ravens will use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides can't reach a long-term agreement before the start of free agency.

The non-exclusive tag allows players to negotiate with other teams. The player's original team has the right to match any offer from an opposing club, or they can refuse to match and receive two first-round picks from the signing team.

This becomes a complicating factor for the Dolphins if they want to pursue Jackson. They don't have a first-round pick in 2023 because it was forfeited as part of their discipline for violating NFL rules related to tampering and integrity of the game.

If Jackson doesn't sign an offer sheet until after this year's draft, the Dolphins could get involved because they have first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 available.

Jackson's future with the Ravens has been uncertain going back to last offseason when the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a long-term extension.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported in September that Jackson turned down a five-year deal worth more than $250 million total and $133 million guaranteed because he wants a fully-guaranteed deal similar to what Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

When Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13 that ultimately ended his season, there seemed to be a disconnect between the two-time Pro Bowler and the Ravens about the extent of the issue.

Head coach John Harbaugh initially said the injury wouldn't keep Jackson out for the season, but he got more vague with answers about his star quarterback's return with each passing week.

Jackson provided an update on Jan. 12. writing on Twitter he was diagnosed with a grade 2 PCL sprain and his knee was still unstable.

Tyler Huntley got the start for Baltimore in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens lost, 24-17, sending them into an offseason of uncertainty because of Jackson's status.

The Dolphins got a great season out of Tagovailoa when he was healthy. He set career-highs with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 starts. The 24-year-old suffered two diagnosed concussions this season.

Tagovailoa's second concussion suffered in a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers kept him out for the next three games, including Miami's 34-31 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to kickoff of Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game that the Dolphins are planning to go into next season with Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback.

These things can always change as teams plan for the offseason and options they weren't expecting to be available are open to them.

Two first-round picks would be a small price to pay for a quarterback of Jackson's caliber. The Seattle Seahawks got two six draft picks, including two first-rounders and two second-rounders, plus Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant from the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson last offseason.

Wilson was 33 at the time of the trade, while Jackson just turned 26 on Jan. 7. The 2019 NFL MVP finished this season with 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns accounted for in 12 starts.