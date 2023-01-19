NFL Announces Patriots, Bills, Chiefs, More Will Play 2023 International Games

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The NFL has revealed five teams that will compete in international games as designated teams during the 2023 season.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany.

The Jaguars have become a staple in London, having played nine regular-season games in the city since 2013.

Prior to their game at Wembley Stadium against the Denver Broncos in October, ESPN's Michael DiRocco noted the Jaguars have made 11 to 15 percent of their local revenue thanks to their deal with London.

The NFL has played at least one regular-season game in London since 2007, with the exception of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville will play its international game at Wembley Stadium next season. The Bills and Titans will be the designated home teams at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their games in London. While we now know the designated home teams, the matchups for the five international games will be announced at a later date.

This season marked the NFL's first foray into Germany with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Nov. 13. Next season will mark the first time the league has hosted two games in the country.

The league has yet to announce the host site for the games in Germany. Allianz Arena in Munich hosted the Seahawks-Bucs game. The NFL announced in February 2022 that Frankfurt Stadium will host a game at some point in the future.

The Patriots are 3-0 in games outside of the United States, with their most recent win coming in 2017 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Titans last played in London in 2018. The Bills' lone appearance in London was a loss to the Jaguars in 2015.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019.