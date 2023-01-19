Broncos Rumors: Former Stanford HC David Shaw in the Mix After Impressing Owners

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw is in the mix for the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching position after impressing the team's ownership group, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Shaw interviewed with the Broncos last week, per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

Shaw spent 12 seasons as head coach of the Cardinal from 2011-2022, going 96-54 and leading the program to three Pac-12 titles. He also led the team to eight bowl games and went 5-3 in those matchups.

However, Stanford hasn't made an appearance in a bowl game since the 2018 season and has had a losing record in three of the last four seasons, including back-to-back 3-9 records in 2021 and 2022.

Shaw resigned from Stanford in November, noting that "it was time" for him to step aside for new leadership.

The 50-year-old has an obvious connection to the Broncos ownership group as CEO Greg Penner and his wife, Carrie Walton Penner, both received graduate degrees from Stanford. Additionally, minority owner Condoleezza Rice has worked in various roles at the institution.

Beyond Stanford, Shaw also has prior NFL coaching experience. He served in a variety of offensive coaching roles for the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and the then-Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos are searching for a new head coach after firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a 4-11 record during the 2022 campaign. Jerry Rosburg coached Denver's final two games of the season and went 1-1 to finish 5-12.

Aside from Shaw, the Broncos are also considering a number of other people for the job, including defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.