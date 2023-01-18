Schefter: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Haven't Started Talks on Contract Extension

David Berding/Getty Images

Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said there have been preliminary discussions about extending the star wideout.

"I wouldn't use the word challenge," Adofo-Mensah said about negotiating with Jefferson. "You got a special player, a special person. Those aren't problems. Or at least those are champagne problems."

The explosion in wide receiver contracts over the past 12 months does put Jefferson in the driver's seat while negotiating an extension. Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown all signed deals worth at least $100 million last offseason.

Adams' $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders is the richest deal by total value for a wide receiver in NFL history. Hill became the first non-quarterback to average $30 million per season on his four-year extension with the Miami Dolphins.

There are currently five receivers who make at least $25 million per season. Four of those deals were signed last offseason.

Jefferson has been arguably the NFL's best wide receiver since entering the league in 2020. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick that was acquired from the Buffalo Bills in the Stefon Diggs trade.

The LSU product set an NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Even though he started at such a high level, Jefferson has improved his output every season of his career. He had 108 receptions, 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. The 23-year-old collected All-Pro honors after he led the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards to help the Vikings win the NFC North this season.

Jefferson's 1,809 yards in 2022 represents the sixth-highest mark in NFL history. He has been the go-to guy on the offense since arriving in Minnesota.

Even though the Vikings will have Jefferson under contract for two more seasons, assuming they pick up the fifth year on his rookie deal this offseason, it would probably be in their best interest to get an extension done soon because the price for elite receivers is going to keep going up.