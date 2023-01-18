Bengals' Joe Burrow on Bills Playoff Matchup: 'I Never Feel Like an Underdog'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium, and star quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that he doesn't feel like he's an underdog entering that matchup.

Burrow added that he's excited to be going up against the Bills in Orchard Park.

"I always enjoy going on the road," he said. "It's just you and your guys, and it feels like it's you against the world. That's where we like to be."

The Bengals are a rare underdog entering Sunday's game at +190 ($100 bet wins $190), per DraftKings Sportsbook, and they'll certainly have their work cut out for them with Josh Allen under center in Buffalo.

Burrow has faced the Bills once in his career. The teams met in Week 16 this season, but the game was called off in the first quarter after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

Hamlin is still recovering, but he has been at the team's facility nearly every day since being discharged from the hospital.

If Burrow can beat the Bills on Sunday, he'll be headed back to the AFC title game for the second straight season. If Buffalo wins, it will be the team's first appearance in the conference championship since the 2020 campaign.